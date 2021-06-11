हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty to play contemporary Draupadi in Mahabharat? Hot Scoop

After almost a year of trial, Rhea Chakraborty is slowly getting back to normalcy. The latest buzz doing the rounds is that she is in talks to play the iconic character of Draupadi set in Mahabharat epic, which would be keeping in mind the contemporary and current modern times.

Rhea Chakraborty to play contemporary Draupadi in Mahabharat? Hot Scoop
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has remained a newsmaker ever since late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The duo was in a relationship and Rhea faced the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in various case angles related to SSR's death. 

According to a report published in Times of India, a source has been quoted as saying, "This would be a massive project with a unique and different take on Mahabharata and the character of Draupadi. The world that it will be set in will be modern and contemporary, something that hasn’t been done before. The role of Draupadi has been offered to Rhea Chakraborty and she is considering it currently. The discussion is very initial though."

Recently, she topped the Times Most Desirable Woman 2020 list. 

Rhea found herself in the midst of a controversy after SSR was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Soon, the investigation opened up a can of worms, hitting hard on the dark underbelly of drugs, favouritism and nepotism in the movie industry.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik along with a few others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs possession case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. 

Bollywood actor's death case is currently being probed by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively from various possible angles.

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime thriller Chehre. The actress was however missing from the film poster and had a fleeting presence in its trailer.

 
 

