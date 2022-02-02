Rhea Chakraborty turns BOLD in black net backless top and leather pants - Pic Proof

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty upped her glam quotient and dropped a bomb of a photo online. She took to Instagram and shared a picture wearing a black backless net top and leather pants.

Rhea Chakraborty captioned the post reading: “And one has to understand that braveness is not the absence of fear but rather the strength to keep on going forward despite the fear.” -Paulo Coelho #rhenew

Hmu - @shaanmu

Styled by - @janviturakiamalik

- @tushar.b.official

Many fans commented on the post including her celeb friends such as Fatima Sana Shaikh, and VJ Anusha Dandekar among others.

In 2020, the NCB had arrested Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress was lodged in Mumbai's Byculla Jail for more than a month.

The NCB had in August last year registered two cases related to drugs in connection with the death of Sushant. The NCB arrested Sushant's live-in partner and girlfriend Rhea and his brother Showik in connection with the case, along with several other people in September last year.

They are currently out on bail.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in 'Chehre', a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi which was released sometime back. 'Chehre' is directed by Rumy Jaffery and also stars Emraan Hashmi who plays a business tycoon with a complicated past