topStoriesenglish2611727
NewsLifestylePeople
RHEA CHAKRABORTY

Rhea Chakraborty Turns Narrator With 'Purane Khat- A story of Love, Family And Self-Discovery'

The actress who is getting back on her feet, stronger than ever, is the talk of the town now. Turning on a new leaf in her career, Rhea is starting afresh with new opportunities and work. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rhea Chakraborty Turns Narrator With 'Purane Khat- A story of Love, Family And Self-Discovery'

New Delhi: After being appointed as a host to the popular TV show, Roadies, actress Rhea Chakraborty is now all set to turn a narrator with the audio show, 'Purane Khat'. The 28-episode fiction drama is a story of love, family, and self-discovery as the protagonist Kaavy returns to his hometown in Banaras.

The actress who is getting back on her feet, stronger than ever, is the talk of the town now. Turning on a new leaf in her career, Rhea is starting afresh with new opportunities and work. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mirchi Plus (@mirchiplus)

Purane Khat begins with Kaavy and his travel mate Maruti, who embark on a journey back to Banaras, where memories of his loving mother flood his mind. In each 10-minute episode, Kaavy delves deeper into his mother’s life and the profound impact it had on him, as well as his complex relationship with his father.

The actress is all set to make her return to her home turf, MTV with the TV show Roadies, as a host. While speaking to the media, Rhea had opened up about how it felt good to be back and that she had received a lot of love from all the girls and boys who had attended the Delhi auditions of the show.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818