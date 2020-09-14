Rhea Chakraborty used mother's phone to dial drug peddlers: Sources

MUMBAI: Zee News accessed a piece of exclusive information from the Narcotics Control Bureau sources that Rhea Chakraborty was using her other phone, registered under her mother Sandhya Chakraborty's name, to dial drug peddlers.

According to reports, the NCB, which is probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, reportedly seized the phone in a sudden raid it conducted on the actress' residence on September 4 morning. The agency had also seized a laptop from Rhea's house during the raid.

Sources said that Rhea had not handed over her second phone, which she allegedly used for drug chat, to the Enforcement Directorate when she was asked to submit her phones. The actress was reportedly connected to people involved in the drug nexus through this phone.

Sources said Rhea was part of several WhatsApp groups on the phone. Now, after the latest revelations, it is expected that members of the WhatsApp group have come under the radar of NCB.