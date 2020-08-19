Rhea Chakraborty will appear and face investigation by CBI, says lawyer Satish Maneshinde

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered for a CBI investigation in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has stated that the actress will cooperate with the probe agency as she did previously.

"The Hon’ble Supreme Court after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai police has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation. The Hon’ble Supreme Court also observed that due to the allegations made by the two states of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI. Since the Court has Transferred the investigation to CBI invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea maintains that the Truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case", said Satish Maneshinde, Rhea's Advocate.

The apex court on Wednesday said that the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The apex court in its judgement said that the FIR filed in Patna was correct and the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation. It has also ordered the Maharashtra government to assist CBI in the probe since this is a court-ordered CBI investigation.

Several celebrities thronged social media after the SC judgement on CBI for SSR came.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His fans and family had been batting for a CBI for last two months, suspecting a foul play into this death.