Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty's note to self: You are your own best support - Watch video

Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre', which released last year.

Rhea Chakraborty&#039;s note to self: You are your own best support - Watch video
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared a self-appreciation post on social media and said that once "you find yourself, you are winning".

Rhea posted a beautiful video on Instagram, wherein the clip she is seen writing a note to ‘myself’.

In the backdrop she is heard saying the lines, "Dear me, thank you for being with me. Thank you for being kind, strong, patient and resilient. I AM SO proud of the woman you have become and I am here with you always. So, chin up baby girl you've got this.. Happy new year.. Your's truly, your inner self."

Rhea captioned the clip, which currently has 14,4000 likes,"You are your own best support, once you find yourself , you are #winning #rhenew #loveyourself #happynewyear."

It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.

 

The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre', which released last year.

