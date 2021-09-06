हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani drop poolside pics from scenic honeymoon in Maldives!

Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are enjoying their honeymoon in the tropical paradise Maldives.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Rhea Kapoor

New Delhi: Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are enjoying their honeymoon in the tropical paradise Maldives. The duo took to Instagram to share scenic pictures of the beach and luxurious pool with fans.

In Rhea Kapoor's latest post, she was seen floating in the pool, donning a black bikini. The picture was clicked by Karan, who could be spotted on the reflection on the window of their villa-like living arrangement.

The fashion designer captioned the post with a witty one-liner, she wrote, "Left the kids at Nani’s house."

Check out their posts from the Maldives:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

 

Earlier, Karan had also shared clicks of the clear blue water and stunning pool on his Instagram story.

For the unversed, on August 14, Anil Kapoor's younger daughter Rhea Kapoor got hitched to her longtime partner Karan Boolani at an intimate wedding ceremony at her Juhu residence. 

At their wedding, many celebs were seen such as Masaba, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Reena Kapoor, and others. Although it was heavily raining in Mumbai, but nothing stopped the preparations as well as the festivities.

Rhea is a producer and stylist, meanwhile, Karan is into direction. Rhea is the younger daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. She also has two siblings- sister – Sonam Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, both of them are actors by profession. 

