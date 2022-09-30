Richa Ali Wedding: #RaAli festivities kick starts, actress shares glimpse of her Mehandi- PICS

New Delhi: Actor Richa Chadha is super excited to start a new chapter of her life with her boyfriend Ali Fazal. Actress shared a glimpse of her Mehandi on Thursday. She can also be seen flaunting her beautiful bangles and nail art in the video and it has taken over the internet.

Initials of Ali's name 'A' can be seen highlighted in the henna with Richa's 'R'. Also, a little kitty's face design can be seen drawn on Richa's hand.

Richa shared videos of her Mehandi, bangles, nails on her Insta story and fans can now not keep calm as it is really HAPPENING!

Richa and Ali are expected to have wedding celebrations and functions in Delhi and Mumbai, with a special party also planned in Delhi post the wedding in mid-October at the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The duo was originally meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was positioned twice over. Before getting on the wedding preparations the couple will be soon wrapping up their ongoing projects.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of `Fukrey` in 2012 and soon fell in love.