हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ali fazal richa chadha

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will most probably tie the knot in the last week of April.

According to the actors' spokesperson, the two have even applied for a marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

"Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted.

"The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated," the spokesperson said.

Richa and Ali, who worked together in "Fukrey", have been dating for over four years.

Tags:
ali fazal richa chadhaali fazal richa chadha weddingAli FazalRicha Chadha
Next
Story

Entertainment news: Actor Raghubir Yadav's estranged wife accuses him of fathering son with Sanjay Mishra's wife

Must Watch

PT40M47S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, February 27, 2020