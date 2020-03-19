हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal postpone their wedding due to coronavirus outbreak

Richa Chadha and Ali fazal were to tie the knot in April and last month, the couple had applied for marriage registration in Mumbai.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal postpone their wedding due to coronavirus outbreak
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Owing to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have decided to postpone their wedding, which was scheduled for April. In a statement released by them on Thursday, Richa and Ali said that due to the pandemic, they have pushed their impending wedding to later this year.

Richa and Ali were to tie the knot in April end and last month, the couple had applied for marriage registration in Mumbai.

“Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected,” the the actors' spokesperson said in the statement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 . . . #RichaTravels #BeachBum #BeachBae #travelgram #RichaChadha #VacayMode

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

Richa and Ali co-starred together in 2013 film ‘Fukrey’ and have been dating for over four years now.

On the work front, Richa, who was last seen in ‘Panga’, has ‘Shakeela’ and ‘Bholi Punjaban’ in the line-up. Meanwhile, Ali is looking forward to the release of ‘Mirzapur 2’, a web-series.

Tags:
Richa ChadhaAli Fazalricha chadha ali fazal weddingCoronavirusCoronavirus outbreak
Next
Story

Dear Vijay Deverakonda, the internet’s smitten with these pics of yours and so are we

Must Watch

PT6M35S

PM Modi to address the nation today at 8 PM over ‘Coronavirus Combat'