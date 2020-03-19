Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal postpone their wedding due to coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi: Owing to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have decided to postpone their wedding, which was scheduled for April. In a statement released by them on Thursday, Richa and Ali said that due to the pandemic, they have pushed their impending wedding to later this year.

Richa and Ali were to tie the knot in April end and last month, the couple had applied for marriage registration in Mumbai.

“Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected,” the the actors' spokesperson said in the statement.

Richa and Ali co-starred together in 2013 film ‘Fukrey’ and have been dating for over four years now.

On the work front, Richa, who was last seen in ‘Panga’, has ‘Shakeela’ and ‘Bholi Punjaban’ in the line-up. Meanwhile, Ali is looking forward to the release of ‘Mirzapur 2’, a web-series.