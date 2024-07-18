Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl!

Mumbai: The Mirzapur 3 star Ali Fazal and Heeramandi actress Richa Chadha are blessed with a baby girl and they are beaming with joy after the little two feet made their way home. Richa Chadha and Ali shared the news of the arrival of their little princess in the most adorable way possible through their team. The statement shared by Ali and Richa reads,"We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings".

Richa Chadha's viral post of flaunting baby bump with hubby Ali Fazal:

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram and shared the pictures of her flaunting her baby bump along with hubby Ali Fazal and shared her excitement of embracing motherhood."What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies... May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen! Comments are off, because this is the most private thing I have posted"

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in October 2022, and their interfaith marriage even brought them a lot of trolling.

Reacting to her interfaith marriage with Ali, the actress had said," If you stand firm with your choice and your immediate family is with you and supportive of you, nobody else really matters. And like I said, a human being is a human being first and when you go and fall in love, your search has no filters on. When you fall in love, that’s what it is.".