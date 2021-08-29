हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha 'cries, sulks, watches rom-coms' when dealing with breakdowns

Meanwhile, on the work front, actress Richa Chadha is currently busy writing something.

Richa Chadha &#039;cries, sulks, watches rom-coms&#039; when dealing with breakdowns

Mumbai: Actor Richa Chadha has different ways of dealing with breakdowns in life. On Sunday, Richa took to Instagram and conducted a virtual session with fans, wherein several social media users asked her random questions.

When a particular user asked her about how she deals with breakdowns, Richa wrote, "I breakdown. I fully feel the depth of the pian..I cry, I sulk, I watch rom coms and call my friends."

While opening up about her breakdowns, Richa also asked everyone to stay hopeful always."And then the sun rises again...stay hopeful," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa is currently busy writing something.

During her interaction with Instagram followers, Richa further said, " (I have said) no to quite a few scripts recently. I am writing something right now and producing, And of course, there`s a film too..but it's vilaayti."

Richa is also waiting for the release of her web series 'Candy', which also stars Ronit Roy. 

