New Delhi: Richa Chadha who is in her 9 months of pregnancy recently shut down the trolls in the classiest way possible. The Heeramandi actress slammed the trollers for mocking Deepika Padukone's pregnancy as the Kalki 2898 AD often gets trolled for flaunting her baby bump as haters call it fake. Richa who is known to be the quintessential diva, dropped the comment on the video of Deepika Padukone where she was getting trolled for her baby bump. She commented," No uterus, no Gyan". And the netizens are lauding her for being so direct and are calling her the real queen.

Lately, Richa Chadha spoke about how her first pregnancy news has brought immense happiness to their family. She even claimed that the news has been very lucky for her husband and Bollywood star Ali Fazal as the Mirzapur 3 star has already signed 4 projects," I think certainly pregnancy has been very lucky for Ali (Fazal). Suddenly he signed 4-5 films and then got a lot of international auditions also, queries from abroad. It was quite interesting for me to see. Actually, it's a blessing, you can't plan these things, when it happens, it happens."

Coming back to Deepika Padukone, recently the actress made heads turn as he returned from her babymoon with hubby and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The actress happily flaunted her baby bump and is all set to welcome her little one in the month of September this year.