Richa Chadha Shares Her Real-To-Reel Experience Of Performing Kathak In Heeramandi: Watch

New Delhi: Richa Chadha took to social media to share a special video highlighting the transformation from her rehearsals for her song - Masoom Dil Hain Mera to the actual song. Richa shared an anecdote highlighting that what she had rehearsed to what they shot was drastically different and a lot was improvised and changed on the sets itself.

She wrote “I can safely say that almost none of Kruti Mahesh’s choreography remained the same. So I was grateful to have practiced to just be in the groove. This is one of the steps that remained. Rest well were winging it on set”.

Richa further highlighted that she has to wear a 40kg vest even during rehearsals so to get into the habit of being able to wear the actual costume; which too was 40kg in weight. Richa revealed that the day of the shoot broke her down and she was left in tears and exhaustion. She even revealed the final part of the song was something she had to perform in one take. She said, “Sir wanted me to perform the heartbroken part of the song in one go without any cuts. The camera had to pan 360 and I had to keep performing navigating the emotions, the camera and the dance. It was a super emotional day and it truly broke me down. But those tears came from a place of achievement”.

Richa’s kathak has impressed the internet with many not expecting to see this brand new avatar of Richa. Her hard left the internet impressed with the chat about her dancing skills. Actress Sophie Choudry wrote - “ You have done a fabulous job on the show my darl! And that 360 shot of your last dance.. uff”. Director Mira Nair commented, “Love your brave saucy spirit most of all”.