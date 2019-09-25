close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha to play commercial sex worker in Anubhav Sinha's next

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is touted to be a black comedy in which Richa will be seen playing the role of a commercial sex worker.

Richa Chadha to play commercial sex worker in Anubhav Sinha&#039;s next

Mumbai: After wooing audiences with her role in "Section 375", actress Richa Chadha can't wait to come up with her next project "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai".

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is touted to be a black comedy in which Richa will be seen playing the role of a commercial sex worker.

Talking about her upcoming film, Richa said: "I'm doing all sorts of roles now. These are going I explore all facets of my personality. I'm doing this comedy part for a movie with Anubhav Sinha. I play a character called Softie who has a lisp in her talk.

"After 'Section 375', I am glad that the next film people will see me in will be so different. Anubhav Sinha's next 'Abhi to Party Shuru Hui Hai', where I play this crazy character called Softie! Comedy is my favourite genre and I thoroughly enjoy it. In fact, have been actively trying to do more in the comic space, which is why I dived headfirst into stand up for a special show as well."

Richa will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama "Panga".

 

Tags:
Richa Chadhacommercial sex workerAnubhav SinhaPanga
Next
Story

Bill Murray to go on with charity golf tournament

Must Watch

PT30M53S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day