Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha's latest post is all about what show business expects from actors

Actress Richa Chadha has posted a video talking about her body weight and the expectations show business has towards actors.

Richa Chadha's latest post is all about what show business expects from actors
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Richa Chadha has posted a video talking about her body weight and the expectations show business has towards actors.

Richa, who has lost 15 kgs in just three months, posted a video on her Instagram handle, where she is heard talking about how she has lost and gained weight but there is better conversation that needs to be made.

 

In a video montage featuring the actress, Richa is heard saying: "Its never easy being in front of the camera, much less for someone who wants to swim upstream. Be vocal or woke. The world is going to tell you there's a premium on youth. But that is also for public consumption only, na? Your success, failure, public! Won't matter if you are self-made or self-paid. Everyone has advice. "You've gained weight. You've lost weight."

"Yes I've lost weight, I've gained weight. But surely there's better conversation to be made."

The actress added: "You can lose cartilage, health or sanity over what ends up being a terrible film. And all your well-intentioned effort amounts to be a big fat zero. When you are harassed, people will say it's a part of your job. Well, to hell with people. This isn't some before and after montage. It's me. It's my body, ever-changing. No literally, every cell, every scar, everything dies and is reborn, every six months. Why not me? Kaun Rokega (who will stop me)."

 

Alongside the powerful post, the actress wrote: "Assuming that ‘Love is the absence of judgement", we're most unloved by self. Happy Valentine's Day! .Just wanna confuse the algorithm by posting something "out-of-syllabus" was looking for depth (, , ), with utter disregard for likes and comments. Sometimes you just wanna talk, ya know ? Reframe what romance means to include self."

On the work front, Richa is currently riding high on the success of 'The Great Indian Murder'.

