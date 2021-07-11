Riddhima Kapoor Sahni believes her mommy Neetu will be a ‘fab mom-in-law’ to Ranbir Kapoor’s wife!

New Delhi: Late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently talked about her mother Neetu and her love for her independence and me-time and so she will be a fab mother-in-law to her brother Ranbir Kapoor’s wife.

Elaborating further, she in a recent interview with Yahoo Lifestyle shared that her mother will give every possible thing and will expect nothing from her. She also said she will not be a ghusu as a mother-in-law – an interfering one as she values her space, so she will give the couple their space too.

Sharing more deets about it, she said, “She will spoil her daughter-in-law rotten, shower her with love, give her all the respect and look after her… without meddling in their lives. In short, she will treat her like a queen.”

Currently, Neetu’s son Ranbir is dating Alia Bhatt. Last year, Ranbir in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand accepted that the duo would have been married by now if the pandemic had not hit the world.

Both the families are quite happy with their decision and are often seen partying together. Even Neetu seems to be really close with Alia as recently she shared a family picture along with her and captioned it “My world”. Well, surely this is enough to prove that Neetu considers Alia as the member of the Kapoor clan.

On the professional front, Riddhima is a successful fashion and jewellery designer. She is married to businessman Bharat Sahni in New Delhi and the couple has a daughter named Samara Sahni.