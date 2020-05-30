हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dedicates Maya Angelou's 'A Great Soul' lines to dad Rishi Kapoor

The veteran actor Rishi Kapoor battled Leukemia for two long years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dedicates Maya Angelou&#039;s &#039;A Great Soul&#039; lines to dad Rishi Kapoor
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered the time spent with her father in an emotional post, a month after he breathed his last on April 30, 2020. She quoted a few lines of Maya Angelou's 'A Great Soul', giving an ode to her father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima posted on Instagram: “A Great Soul” by Maya Angelou
“A great soul
serves everyone
all the time.
A great soul
never dies.
It brings us together
again and again.” We love you Papa

Rishi Kapoor left this material world for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, Thursday at 8.45 am in Mumbai Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he was admitted the day before. He was 67.

The veteran actor battled Leukemia for two long years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. 

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who stays in Delhi was unable to attend her father's last rites due to lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus. She, however, got the permission to travel by road after Delhi police issued a pass to her to travel to Mumbai. 

She reached her Mumbai home a day after the last rites were performed. In these testing times, the Kapoor family has stood together like a solid rock. 

 

Tags:
Rishi KapoorRishi Kapoor daughterRiddhima Kapoor SahniNeetu Kapoorrishi kapoor monthly death anniversaryBollywoodRanbir Kapoor
Next
Story

TV star Karishma Tanna dancing to Deepika Padukone's 'Ang Laga De' song in this throwback video will leave you smitten by her moves - Watch

  • 1,73,763Confirmed
  • 4,971Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M3S

One year of Modi government's second term completed today, achieved big achievements