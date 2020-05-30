Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dedicates Maya Angelou's 'A Great Soul' lines to dad Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi: The late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered the time spent with her father in an emotional post, a month after he breathed his last on April 30, 2020. She quoted a few lines of Maya Angelou's 'A Great Soul', giving an ode to her father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima posted on Instagram: “A Great Soul” by Maya Angelou

“A great soul

serves everyone

all the time.

A great soul

never dies.

It brings us together

again and again.” We love you Papa

Rishi Kapoor left this material world for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, Thursday at 8.45 am in Mumbai Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he was admitted the day before. He was 67.

The veteran actor battled Leukemia for two long years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who stays in Delhi was unable to attend her father's last rites due to lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus. She, however, got the permission to travel by road after Delhi police issued a pass to her to travel to Mumbai.

She reached her Mumbai home a day after the last rites were performed. In these testing times, the Kapoor family has stood together like a solid rock.