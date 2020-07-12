हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni quashes rumours of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar testing coronavirus-positive: We are fit

Rumours started floating in the night that Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar have also contracted the virus as Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda was spotted at their party earlier this week, 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni quashes rumours of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar testing coronavirus-positive: We are fit
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu54

New Delhi: After megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan testes positive for coronavirus on Saturday night, rumours began floating that Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar have also contracted the virus. It was being claimed so as Big B's grandson Agastya Nanda was spotted at Neetu Kapoor's birthday bash earlier this week, which was also attended by Karan. However, Riddhima was quick to share an update on Ranbir and Neetu and also shut down the false claim by a hard-hitting post.

"Attention seeking??? Least verify/clarify! We are fit, we are good! Stop spreading rumours," she posted on Instagram with the screenshot of a random tweet saying  "Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar have tested positive for coronavirus."

See Riddhima's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Meanwhile, both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. As per the latest update by the hospital authorities, Big B is stable with mild symptoms. The 77-year-old star will post his health update twice a day via social media. 

The father-son duo had shared on Twitter that they have tested COVID-19-positive last night.

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have also undergone tests and so have their staff members. However, their final reports are awaited

Tags:
Riddhima Kapoor SahniRanbir KapoorNeetu KapoorKaran JoharAmitabh BachchanAbhishek Bachchanagastya nandaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Coronavirus-infected Amitabh Bachchan to give regular updates on Twitter
  • 8,20,916Confirmed
  • 22,123Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M26S

Sources: Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan may have corona test again, swab sample test could be conduct