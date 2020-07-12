Riddhima Kapoor Sahni quashes rumours of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar testing coronavirus-positive: We are fit

New Delhi: After megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan testes positive for coronavirus on Saturday night, rumours began floating that Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar have also contracted the virus. It was being claimed so as Big B's grandson Agastya Nanda was spotted at Neetu Kapoor's birthday bash earlier this week, which was also attended by Karan. However, Riddhima was quick to share an update on Ranbir and Neetu and also shut down the false claim by a hard-hitting post.

"Attention seeking??? Least verify/clarify! We are fit, we are good! Stop spreading rumours," she posted on Instagram with the screenshot of a random tweet saying "Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar have tested positive for coronavirus."

See Riddhima's post here:

Meanwhile, both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. As per the latest update by the hospital authorities, Big B is stable with mild symptoms. The 77-year-old star will post his health update twice a day via social media.

The father-son duo had shared on Twitter that they have tested COVID-19-positive last night.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have also undergone tests and so have their staff members. However, their final reports are awaited