Riddhima Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor Labelled As Misogynist

New Delhi: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the elder sister of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who made her acting debut on Bollywood Wives Vs Fabulous Lives has addressed the controversy surrounding her brother, who has been labelled as a misogynist by some netizens. The backlash began after a series of remarks made by Alia related to Ranbir was misinterpreted in her interviews and on social media trollers were quick to jump to the conclusion.

In her interview with Zoom, Riddhima was asked about the judgments around Ranbir and several labels against him including misogynist, she said," They adore each other. They’ve created the most beautiful ever child, Raha. She is so so adorable. They are amazing parents. So, I don’t think they really care about what people say".

Riddhima even revealed why Ranbir chose an intimate wedding," So, Ranbir was like you know what we’ve had a big wedding in the family, a big huge celebration and I want to keep mine..., and both of them, Ranbir and Alia are very simple people, and they were like we want to do it very chhota (small). We just want people who matter to us, people who we are in touch with every single day and I mean we want to have a good time ourselves at our own wedding, and they did".

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in 2022 and in the same year they welcomed their baby girl Raha Kapoor and today the little bundle of joy is the light of their lives.