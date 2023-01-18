Ridhi Dogra pens heartfelt note after receiving praises for her debut ‘Lakadbaggha’, says, ‘I feel like my angels and my soul...’

New Delhi: After the warm reception she received for her OTT series ‘Asur’ and ‘The Married Woman’ both of which won her performances praise, Ridhi Dogra recently ushered in a new phase in her career as she made her big Bollywood debut with ‘Lakadbaggha’.

After ‘Pitchers’ season 2, Ridhi has been winning praise for her role in the film and after the positive reception and a noteworthy movie debut, the actress penned a heartfelt note on social media.

Taking to her social media to talk about her first film, Ridhi said, “‘Ridhi it’s your first film, how does it feel?’ And I always ask myself wow Ridhi how does it feel to be asked this question?! To see myself on the big screen, to hear my voice coming out of those speakers gave me a feeling that still hasn’t sunk in. I am very hard on myself and I take too long to celebrate my victories. From the outside it looks like a victory. For me it’s a push to do more and do better next time. Yet the victory is personal. I guess so is the celebration. I feel blessed. I feel the power of manifestation. I feel like my angels and my soul guides must be celebrating for me right now. Because this journey of mine is only between me and them. I live for experiences. I live for the moment.”

See the post shared by Ridhi Dogra

“And I feel utterly grateful to the entire team of Lakadbaggha helmed by @theanshumanjha @first_ray_films I am so happy to be a part of and to support them. In a world where business rules cinema I want to be a part of cinema in that business. And to do a film for the love of something bigger than me. Animals. Humanity. I couldn’t have asked for a better first film. Our film is being loved and appreciated by audiences, critics, animals lovers or not. And I want to ask you all to go see my first film in the theatre and perhaps make my victory your own by seeing one of your own making it on the big screen.”

Adding a special mention of all the support she received from the world of television she said, “I’m already grateful for the army of loyal and loving supporters Television has given me. There’s seriously no one like you. The love you have given me for so many years has got me to the big screen. It’s you who’s words pushed me to keep going on days and months when I felt I didn't belong to the ‘business’ , your belief in my art has kept me going and got me here and as I have always said your love is the wind beneath my wings. Thank you for never ever letting go of your belief in me. Thank you for holding me together in your love. Thank you for celebrating me.”

Excited about this new phase in her career Ridhi added, “It’s exciting to have reached where I am right now. And I’m excited for the road ahead. Many more lives to live. Many more characters to breathe. Many more catharsis to reach. Many more stories to believe. Many more dreams to see. See you at the movies guys. Love you.”

Meanwhile, her exciting lineup includes Atlee’s Jawan alongside Shahrukh Khan, Tiger 3 alongside Salman and Katrina, Asur 2 alongside Barun Sobti and Arshad Warsi and an untitled romantic show with Barun details of which will be announced soon.