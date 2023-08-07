trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645950
Ridhi Dogra Sets Stage Ablaze On ‘Jhumka’ Trend In Sizzling Blue Saree - Watch

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are left in awe of her impeccable style and anticipation for her upcoming venture 'Jawan'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: 'Jawan' actress Ridhi Dogra has hopped onto the popular Jhumka trend, joined by choreographer Shehzaan Khan. The actress caught our attention with her stunning appearance in a captivating blue saree. The actress danced with grace and utmost elegance, matching steps with Shehzan.

Taking to social media, she shared and wrote, “Pretty Lady, quite literally. The duo y'all weren't ready for 4 4 @iridhidogra I can do this now and forever with you. Thank you. THANK YOU FOR GETTING BOLLYWOOD BACK."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehzaan Khan (@isshehzaankhan)

As she readies herself for her upcoming project "Jawan," Ridhi's fashion-forward choice and collaboration with Shehzaan Khan have undoubtedly created a buzz in the entertainment world. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are left in awe of her impeccable style and anticipation for her upcoming venture.

 

