Ridhi Dogra Shares Heartwarming BTS Pic With Salman Khan, Tiger 3 Crew - Check Here

New Delhi: Actress Ridhi Dogra stirs the internet with throwback pictures from the sets of 'Tiger 3'. No wonder the actress is at the peak of her career. The prominent actress recently starred in one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, 'Jawan'. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, went on to earn 1000 crores plus worldwide, and the fans and the audiences hailed her performance in the character of Kaveri Amma. Following the the release of Jawan, she played an important character of Shaheen in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. The film released on Sunday has accounted 101 crores in just two days of release.

Recently, Ridhi Dogra took to her social media and shared the behind -the-scene pictures from the sets of Tiger 3 and also shared the picture of herself with Salman Khan. Sharing the pictures, Ridhi wrote, "Tiger 3 for a Minute. For as long as I remember, CINEMA and Dreams and Love and Beauty has been only one thing for me - The Legendary Mr. Yash Chopra. Age 5 Chandni was the first memory I had of being in a movie theatre. And I continue to be an ardent Fan. Yes. The ultimate dream is the Leading part."

She continued, "But, For the sake of that '5 year old, 10 year old, that teenager, that first time in love, first time heartbroken, first time dressing up like a lady' in mel had to have this experience. As an actor, the calculation of time on screen may be brief. But for the joy and hope he has given me growing up the chance to be in the Yash Raj World was too precious to waste waiting for something big. (YOLO) #bandbaajabaaraat is my 'wake me up let's go' film. And a big reason for me to do this part was to be on Maneesh's set, see him at work and be directed by him. Thank you @yrf #adityachopra @shanoosharmarahihai #maneeshsharma for bringing me into this world. The film is running successfully at all cinemas. Near and far. Go watch it. The story is king and this film has terrific story. @BeingSalmanKhan is superlative and the heart of the film. You can feel the soul of the character in his performance. Its an absolute treat to watch him.

Meanwhile, I'm waiting for my Big role Till then heart is satiated with Shaheen #tiger3" In the behind the scenes video and pictures she is seen dubbing for the tiger 3 and is seen with Salman Khan as in the video the actress shares a glimpse of the shoot for her important sequence from the film.

The year 2023 has turned out to be extraordinary for the prominent actress, as on the one hand she has been blessed with immense love for her exceptional performance in Jawan, and on the other hand, fans and audiences are hailing her action-packed avatar in Tiger 3. Having left am impression with Tiger 3 and Jawan, the fans the audiences of the actress are excited to know what's other big projects she has in store to offer.