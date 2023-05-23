topStoriesenglish2612390
Ridhi Dogra Takes Spiritual Break, Goes For A Quick Wellness Program- See Pics

Ridhi Dogra took to Instagram and shared her pictures as she went on a spiritual break for a wellness programme.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Actress Ridhi Dogra is a well-known face in the television and web space. Having consistently captivated audiences with her impeccable performances, the actress has flied down south for a quick unwind. After hectic schedule of shoot and dubbing, Ridhi Dogra took a quick get away amidst nature while embracing her spiritual side. Escaping the city hustle, the actress has visited Sadguru's Isha Foundation Center for a quick wellness programme.

Seeking solace amidst nature and embracing the principles of slow living, Dogra indulged in a rejuvenating experience and shared some images from there on her social media. In these images she can be seen in front of the Shiva statue, Ridhi seems extremely relaxed and happy in these posts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ridhi Dogra will be starring in Asur 2 and one more web show both alongside Barun Sobti. She will also be seen in much-awaited films Shahrukh Khan’s 'Jawan' and Salman Khan led 'Tiger 3'. 

