Rihanna Admits she Puts Toxic Pressure on Herself to Match Previous Hit

Washington: Pop star Rihanna is aware of the expectations for her upcoming album but recreating the old charm is not an easy task. Recently the singer admitted that she put toxic pressure on herself to match 'Anti', released in 2016.

"In hindsight, it really is my most brilliant album," the 'Diamonds' singer, told British Vogue for its March cover issue. "I say that because in the moment, I didn't realize it. But it always felt like the most cohesive album I've ever made," reported People.

She added, "But there`s this pressure that I put on myself. That if it`s not better than that then it is not even worth it." Later the singer realised that it was not the right approach because music is a creative pursuit.

People reported, "It is toxic. It's not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn't have to even be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good. It could just be a song that I like. It literally could be that simple," she said.

Rihanna added, "So I realized that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it's going to keep taking forever and maybe it'll never come out and no, I'm not down to that. So I want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can`t say them out loud yet."

"I want it to be this year," she said, adding that "it'd be ridiculous if it's not."

The singer-songwriter released her song titled 'Lift Me Up' in October. The song is featured on the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack, and serves as a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. It's currently in the running for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars.