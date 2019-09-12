close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rihanna

Rihanna has no time to make music

Singer Rihanna has apologised to her fans, saying she won't be able to release a new album any time soon because she is focusing on her fashion and cosmetics business.

Rihanna has no time to make music
File Image

Los Angeles: Singer Rihanna has apologised to her fans, saying she won't be able to release a new album any time soon because she is focusing on her fashion and cosmetics business.

In an interview to "The List", Rihanna, who hasn't released an album since 2016, said that her fans, nicknamed the Navy, will have to wait for a bit, reports "dailymail.co.uk".

"Whatever I do is gonna be confident whether it's the album, perfume, lingerie, make-up, or fashion. Y'all gonna have to wait. Navy, I'm so sorry," she said.

Rihanna's fashion, lingerie and cosmetics empire is estimated around 486 million pounds.

The star made it clear that music is in the pipeline.

"I still got an album to finish. You gonna ask me about Super Bowl? My fans about to have my neck," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Tags:
RihannaRihanna songs
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana sees his dream girl in wife Tahira

Must Watch

PT44M31S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Kashmir India's integral part, welfare only in integration' says Ulema-e-hind