Rihanna Hits Back After Being Criticised for Calling her Baby Boy 'Fine'

New Delhi: Singer Rihanna defended herself after she faced criticism for the "fine" comment about her son. The "Pour it Up" singer, her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their son recently made their British Vogue cover debut as a family.

Rihanna celebrated the moment by sharing photos from their shoot on Instagram on February 15, with a caption, "My son so fine! idc, idc, idc! How crazy both go my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue," reported E News!

However, Rihanna soon faced criticism for her use of the word "fine." But she made it clear she is standing by her reference.

After one Instagram user commented that they know "she did not just say fine," Rihanna simply replied, "AF," as seen in a TikTok. Asked another, "Who calls a baby fine??" To which she responded, "His mother!!!"And when a third chimed in, "Fine!? More like cute, adorable...he`s not a grown man, lol," Rihanna replied, "You just keep your lil cougar paws off away from him and we good!"

Eight months after welcoming their baby boy, Rihanna, 34, shared insight into her dynamics now with A$AP, reported E News!.

"We`re best friends with a baby," she told British Vogue in her cover story published Feb. 15.

"We have to be on the same page, but we`ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn`t say it`s done anything but made us closer."

As Rihanna noted, there`s always love on the brain nowadays."Their connection is undeniable," she continued.

"The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it`s a myth. Sons and fathers are crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father."