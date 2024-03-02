New Delhi: Rihanna's anticipated performance left one and all nothing but - spellbound. The global pop singer set the stage on fire at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's elaborate three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Adorned in a shimmering green-hued dress complemented by an overcoat, the singer showcased a striking ensemble. The attendees at the venue were observed joyfully dancing to the rhythmic beats of the singer's extensive discography.

Guest List At Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash

Guests from around the globe have gathered for the celebration of the union between Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika.

Renowned figures from Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as notable sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar, have graced the lavish three-day celebration.

Venue

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal offered a sneak peek into the Day 1 schedule on Instagram. The events commenced at 5:30 pm with 'An Evening in Everland at the Conservatory,' featuring an 'Elegant Cocktail' dress code and welcome speeches by the family. This was followed by the awe-inspiring 'Cirque De Soleil' and the captivating 'Vantara Show,' highlighting the beauty of the animal kingdom.

The grandeur continued with a special 'Drone Show,' promising an unprecedented dazzling display in the night sky. The evening reached its pinnacle with the much-anticipated performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut in India. Day 1 concluded with a dinner and an afterparty, providing a perfect end to a magical evening.

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, shared her passion for art and culture, emphasizing the deep significance of celebrating roots. She expressed her excitement about her son Anant's wedding, highlighting the special place Jamnagar holds in their hearts and the profound connection to Gujarat, where their journey began.