Rihanna's new song 'Lift Me Up' from the upcoming film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' to release on THIS date

Los Angeles: Good news for Rihanna fans. After a long hiatus from music, Rihanna finally announced her song. Rihanna is returning to music with `Lift Me Up,` the opening single from Marvel`s blockbuster sequel `Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.`The song is an homage to Chadwick Boseman`s life and legacy. The song will be out on October 28, much before the film releases on November 11.

Rihanna teased the song`s melodious hum on social media, but little else is known about the song`s style and sound. According to Variety, Tems, who has written the song, said, "After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I`ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them."

"Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor," he added. As per Variety, Rihanna`s Westbury Road label will release `Lift Me Up` in collaboration with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records.The rest of the soundtrack for the film, which will be released on November 4, is still unknown.

`Black Panther: Wakanda Forever` is filmmaker Ryan Coogler`s follow-up to his 2018 film that became a cultural touchstone and earned a best picture nomination at the Oscars. He wrote a sequel for `Panther` star Chadwick Boseman, but the actor died in 2020 after privately battling colon cancer. So, the filmmaker got to work on how to move forward while honoring Boseman`s legacy.

The star cast of `Wakanda Forever` includes Lupita Nyong`o, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke, as well as Marvel newcomer Tenoch Huerta as Namor. The film will introduce Riri Williams, the teenage genius who becomes the hero `Ironheart`. `Wakanda Forever` is due to hit theatres on November 11 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.