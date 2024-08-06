Rimi Sen Reacts To Her Plastic Surgery Rumours; 'Ab In Sab Se Hi Kaam Chal Raha Hai'

Mumbai: Remember Rimi Sen? The actress who grabbed headlines with her sizzling appearance in Dhoom by playing Abhishek Bachchan’s wife in the film. Rimi even appeared in Bigg Boss and created history by not indulging in any fights and staying for a longer time in the show. Currently, the Dhoom actress is making news for her changed look as she goes totally unrecognisable and faces trolling for her plastic surgery gone wrong.

Rimi Sen finally reacts to her plastic surgery news and claims it's Botox

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rimi Sen said," Agar logon ko aisa lag raha hai ki maine plastic surgery karvayi hai (If people feel that I have done plastic surgery)... if it's in a good way, it's very good for me. Bina plastic surgery karvaye hi log bol rahe hain (Without going under the knife, people are talking about this). I have only got fillers, Botox, PRP treatment done, nothing else

Rimi further added,"One shouldn't need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing any crime! There are so many good doctors outside India who are very good at facelifts. I too want to get it done, but I will think about it after I cross the age of 50. Abhi inn sab se kaam chal raha hai (As of now, these are enough)".

Rimi Sen even strongly argued with her points that what she has done is wrong, and asked people to advise what she can do to correct it, "If you are calling what I have done bad, then tell me how I can correct it, so I can tell my doctors where they are going wrong. I can say isko correct kar do (Please correct it)".

Rimi Sen has been one of the most popular actresses of her time and has worked with many biggies like Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and more.