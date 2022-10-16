RIP magician OP Sharma: Know all about the life, struggle, shows and awards of the 'Shahenshah-E-Jadoo'

The magician OP Sharma, who astonished the global theater with his magic from Kanpur is no more. He passed away in a private hospital in Kanpur at the age of 71. The magician was suffering from kidney disease, was undergoing treatment for a long time. He breathed his last on Saturday.

OP Sharma had created his own magical world. He did more than 34,000 shows in his entire life. Through his magical shows, he used to make everyone, his admirer. From young kids to the youth to the oldies, every age group had his fans.

A few days ago, another gem from Kanpur, comedian Raju Srivastava passed away and now within 15 days, the popular magician OP Sharma died.

OP Sharma lived in the Badshah Barra-2 area of ​​the Mayanagari area of ​​Kanpur. He was ill for some time due to kidney disease. For the past week, he was undergoing treatment at a nursing home in Kalyanpur.

OP Sharma was also a candidate from the Govindnagar assembly from Samajwadi Party. He is survived by his wife Meenakshi and his four children, three sons and one daughter. His elder son Prem Prakash Sharma works in Delhi Doordarshan. The middle son Satya Prakash Sharma has established himself as OP Sharma Jr. and the third son Pankaj Prakash Sharma works in a printing press. The youngest daughter of the magician Renu Sharma lives in the USA.

In 1971, he got a job as a designer in the Small Arms Factory, Kanpur. That is when the magician shifted to Kanpur with his family. He first made his base in the Shastrinagar Colony of Kanpur. After this, he got his own house built in Barra-2 which was also known as 'Bhoot Bangla.'

Son Pankaj Sharma says that his father had done more than 34,000 shows in the country and abroad. He did his first commercial show in Mumbai.

In the year 2001, the Indian Magic Media Circle gave him the National Magic Award and the title of 'Shahenshah-E-Jadoo.'