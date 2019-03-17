RIP Manohar Parrikar: Bollywood condoles death of Goa CM

New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on March 17 at his residence near Panaji, Goa. He was 63. Parrikar had been battling a serious illness since February 2018 and his health took a major toll in the last two days. The four times chief minister and former defence minister is survived by his two sons and their families.

Several celebs from Bollywood have expressed their grief over Parrikar's demise on Twitter.

Here is what they wrote:

Amitabh Bachchan: T 3122 - Manohar Parrikar CM of Goa, passes away .. a gentle , soft spoken simple minded person .. respected .. fought his illness with dignity and great spirit .. had on a few occasions spent some time with him .. a soft smile always adorned his face .. sad with the news ..

Anupam Kher: Deeply deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of Shri #ManoharParrikar ji. He was one of the most real, dignified, intelligent, warm, down-to-earth & honest person I had met. He had a great quality of inspiring people so effortlessly. Will miss him. Om Shanti.

Varun Dhawan: Very sad to hear about the demise of sh Manohar Parrikar ji. I had meet him in goa and he was very kind and encouraging to me. A good man #formerdefenceminister #goachiefminister

Akshay Kumar: Extremely sad at hearing about the demise of Sh. Manohar Parrikar Ji. I feel blessed to have had the fortune of meeting and knowing a sincere and good soul as he was. Heartfelt condolences to his family

Sanjay Dutt: Sad to hear about the loss of one of our finest leaders, #ManoharParrikar ji. May he rest in peace. My prayers are with the grieving family & friends.

Paresh Rawal: Saddened by the demise of Shri Manohar Parrikar Saab . An honest decisive and forthright man . Had a good fortune of interacting with him . We have lost a gem . Aum Shanti.

Riteish Deshmukh: Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ManoharParrikar ji ... one of the tallest leaders of India. Condolences to the family & loved ones.

Swara Bhasker: RIP Shri #ManoharParrikar Condolences and strength to the family in this tragic time of grief.