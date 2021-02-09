RIP Rajiv Kapoor: Some facts about the youngest Raj Kapoor kid

New Delhi: The legendary Kapoor family is taken aback by the sudden death of actor cum producer and director Rajiv Kapoor. He suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last on February 9. Earlier in April last year, Rajiv's elder brother and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died of Leukemia. Rajiv was the youngest of legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor’s five children.

On January 14, 2020, sister Ritu Nanda died, leaving behind a grieving Kapoor and Nanda family.

Rajiv Kapoor’s elder brother and actor Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's father, Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news with The Times of India. “I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him," the grieving brother told TOI.

Rajiv Kapoor featured in a number of films before venturing into production and direction. Here's a look at some of his lesser-known facts:

Kareena Kapoor mourns her uncle's demise

Neetu Kapoor shares an image of Rajiv Kapoor on her Instagram timeline, with the caption 'RIP'

- Not many people know but Rajiv’s pet name was Chimpu and he was fondly addressed by this name.

- Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut in 1983 with Ek Jaan Hain Hum. The movie also starred his uncle Shammi Kapoor and actor Divya Rana and Tanuja.

- Rajiv also starred in his father, the legendary actor and director Rajiv Kapoor’s last directorial, Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

- The 58-year-old actor donned the director's hat for the first time with Prem Granth. The film released in 1996 and featured his brother late Rishi Kapoor along with actor Madhuri Dixit Nene.

- Rajiv's first movie as a producer was Henna in 1999. The movie was directed by his brother Randhir Kapoor and starred his brother Rishi Kapoor.

May his soul rest in peace!