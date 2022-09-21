RIP Raju Srivastava: Comedian earned just Rs 50 by doing Amitabh Bachchan's mimicry

New Delhi: The comedian who had been part of the industry for such a long time had some hilarious and great roles in superhit movies such as in Salman Khan starrer 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Baazigar'.

The comedian Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday. He was admitted to AIIMS about a month ago after he suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at the gym. The comedian's name had become synonymous with fun and laughter. But it was not easy for the comedian to make it this far in the entertainment industry.

The comedian who got famous and became a household name through his participation in the show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' had a rough start to his career.

Raju Srivastava talked about his struggling days in the show 'Aap Ki Adalat' and said, “I was very young when I started getting influenced by Amitabh Bachchan. I was a child, and I had made him my idol. Even after all these years, I have no qualms in saying that he remains my idol, and will always be. I was jobless and hungry when I came to Mumbai first. I got my first gig only because I could imitate his voice, say his famous dialogues."

The actor further revealed and said that he used to earn 50 to 100 Rs by doing mimicry of great Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and credited him for playing a huge role in his career and success.