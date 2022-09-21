RIP Raju Srivastava: Kailash Kher prays for comedian’s family, mourns his death

New Delhi: Raju Srivastava's death has sent shock waves in the entertainment industry, with celebs paying tribute to the comedian.

Now singer Kailash Kher has reacted and offered his condolences on the comedian's death and said "Despite our so many prayers and rituals, Raju Srivastav, our family friend and elder brother, is no more with us. This news is very painful and I request everyone to be part of the prayers."

He further said, "I pray to God to give strength to the family to face this pain and stay strong in this tough time. May his soul attain salvation."

Singer has asked late comedian's followers and friends to offer prayers for the late comedian's soul's peace and to support his family during this trying time.

Raju Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on the 10th of August after he suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at the gym. The comedian remained in the hospital for more than 40 days and recently showed signs of improvement.

(With Inputs from IANS)