Rishabh Pant gives a savage reply to fan teasing him with Urvashi Rautela's name- WATCH

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant replied to a fan who tried to tease him with Urvashi Rautela's name and it has taken over the internet. These two have been making headlines for quite some time, fans often feel that Urvashi still makes references to him via her social media posts.

Recently, during India vs Zimbabwe match, a fan pulled the cricketer's leg over his controversy with the actress. In a viral video, he can be heard teasing Rishabh by saying, 'Bhai Urvashi bula rahi hai (Urvashi is calling you).' The cricketer took a jibe back at him and replied, 'Jaake mil le fir (Go and meet her then.)'

Pant and Rautela reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time and their rumoured relationship apparently did not end on a good note.

The actress, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, said that, 'Mr RP' had waited in the lobby to meet her during an event in New Delhi. The actress also claimed that the meeting couldn’t take place as she was asleep and saw 17 missed calls when she woke up.

To this, Rishabh responded via his Insta story, he wrote, 'It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. So thirsty for fame and name, may God bless them.' He even added the hashtag'Mera picha chorho Behen,' and 'Jhut ki bhi limit hoti hai.'