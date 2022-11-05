topStoriesenglish
Rishabh Pant ROASTED by fans on his Australia pics, ask him 'Urvashi Rautela ke ghar baarat lekar ja rahe ho kya'?

Urvashi Rautela’s name got linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant after she said that a man with the name ‘RP’ waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby. 

Nov 05, 2022

New Delhi: Looks like fans are not in a mood to forget war of words between Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. As latter is in Australia for T20 World Cup, he posted a few pictures on his Instagram a couple of days back and guess what? He got roasted by fans who mentioned Urvashi's name yet again.

In the post, Rishabh Pant is seen standing with friends in front of the plane and also inside it one the co-pilot seat. The pictures quickly went viral with many commenting on it. Pant captioned the post as, "Start each day with a grateful heart." However, some grilled the cricketer in their own way. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One User commented, "Urvashi ke ghar barat lekar ja rahe ho kya??" while another said, "Rohit Sharma ko Bollywood walon ne bola hai Rishabh ko nahi khilao. Ye Urvashi ko sorry bol varna Bollywood wale nahi chodenge"

Urvashi is quite active on social media with over 58 million followers on Instagram alone. 

For the unversed, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela’s name got linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant after she said that a man with the name ‘RP’ waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby. After this, Rishabh Pant had shared a story on Instagram in which he said, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.”

He later deleted the post. Both Urvashi and Rishabh Pant were rumoured to be dating back in time but have never really spoken about it in public. 

 

