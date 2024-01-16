New Delhi: Siddharth Anand's most awaited aerial action thriller 'Fighter' trailer dropped yesterday and has been trending ever since. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone surely gave goosebumps but the one face that was new and took everyone by surprise was of actor Rishabh Sawhney who plays the villain in the film.

Rishabh Sawhney, who appeared in Nikkhil Advani’s ‘The Empire’ where he played Babur's brother Mehmood has taken over the internet. The trailer shows Rishabh’s character as the primary antagonist, masterminding the attacks on India from within Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). 'Fighter' is Indian cinema’s first aerial actioner and Rishabh is a part of its ensemble cast which also includes Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

The shots of Rishabh handling a machine gun and going toe-to-toe with Hrithik Roshan in a fistfight received applause. There are many comments online asking who the 'hot villain' in the film is, with many saying he looks equally chiseled as the lead actor Hrithik Roshan.

Rishabh has worked as a casting assistant on 'The Empire' and then reprised that role as part of the crew in two other web series – Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Bestseller. Before entering films, Rishabh was a model and has walked the ramp for top designers like Shantanu and Nikhil.

Fighter is set to release in theatres on January 25 ahead of Republic Day.