Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's 'D-Day' viral movie clip on social media gives goosebumps!

New Delhi: Indian cinema lost two of its gems in flat two days - Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. They fought till the very end but lost the battle to the deadly C-word. While Irrfan died at 53 in Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on April 29, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, Thursday morning at Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital.

Just as Irrfan's demise broke a million hearts, Rishi Kapoor's untimely death has left the country and his fans abroad in a state of shock. Political leaders have mourned their deaths and netizens are unable to fathom the loss that the Bollywood industry has suffered in two days.

The two great actors worked together in 'D-Day' and now in this hour of grief, their movie still has gone viral, giving goosebumps to netizens.

Have a look:

this image gives me goosebumps. #OmShanti may they finally be at peace. pic.twitter.com/sryLMiV5ZS — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) April 30, 2020

We lost two finest artists within two days. Rishi Kapoor sir & Irrfan Khan sir will be remembered forever! Rest in peace legends #RishiKapoor #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/X3bw3GAglK — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan's contribution to cinema remains unmatched and unparalleled. Their death has created a void, leaving behind a cinematic legacy which the generations will witness and re-live through their eyes.