Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor happy to meet Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani in NY

New York: Veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor spent some "wonderful moments" with actors Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani here.

Rishi has been in New York for several months for medical treatment, and film fraternity members are ensuring they meet the couple whenever they are in the city.

After meeting Vicky for the first time, Neetu praised the "Uri: The Surgical strike" actor on Instagram.

"Our library of wonderful moments is only getting bigger... met our very own Kamli (Vicky's character from 'Sanju') for the first time. Such a humble, well brought up boy with goodness written all over him," she wrote along with a photograph in which Vicky is seen posing with the Kapoors.

Vicky shared screen space with Neetu and Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor in the film "Sanju". He was seen as Ranbir's on-screen best friend Kamli.

Neetu even shared a photograph featuring Boman and said they had a "two-hour laugh riot" with him.

"He is all heart and so positive," added the actress, who has been by Rishi's side, and keeps fans updated with photographs of some of their special moments.

Various Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have met Rishi in New York.

Just last month, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor will be back in India in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".