Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor dines with 'chef supreme' Vikas Khanna

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months. 

New York: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna personally prepared a sumptuous meal for veteran actors Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Anupam Kher.

Rishi, who is undergoing medical treatment here, late on Wednesday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Neetu, Anupam and Khanna. 

"Thank you `Chef Supreme` Vikas Khanna for a sumptuous meal you prepared for all your guests, personally. Realised we are related too. See you on `Masterchef`. Bon Voyage," Rishi wrote alongside the image.

Khanna shared the image and said he is honoured to cook for Rishi.

"Dearest Rishiji, Neetu Singh and Anupam Kherji. Wishing you years of health and happiness. I`m honoured to have cooked for you all. India`s first family (ambassadors) for films and food. And guess what? I`m related to the Kapoor khandaan," he wrote. 

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months. 

