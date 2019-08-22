Rishi Kapoor dines with 'chef supreme' Vikas Khanna

New York: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna personally prepared a sumptuous meal for veteran actors Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Anupam Kher.

Rishi, who is undergoing medical treatment here, late on Wednesday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Neetu, Anupam and Khanna.

"Thank you `Chef Supreme` Vikas Khanna for a sumptuous meal you prepared for all your guests, personally. Realised we are related too. See you on `Masterchef`. Bon Voyage," Rishi wrote alongside the image.

Thank you "Chef Supreme" Vikas Khanna,for a sumptuous meal you prepared for all your guests,personally. Realised we are related too. See you on Masterchef. Bon Voyage! pic.twitter.com/aCzxYb4EC8 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 21, 2019

Khanna shared the image and said he is honoured to cook for Rishi.

"Dearest Rishiji, Neetu Singh and Anupam Kherji. Wishing you years of health and happiness. I`m honoured to have cooked for you all. India`s first family (ambassadors) for films and food. And guess what? I`m related to the Kapoor khandaan," he wrote.

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months.