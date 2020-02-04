Rishi Kapoor gives health update on Twitter, says caught infection due to Delhi pollution

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's fans were in for not so good news when the buzz about him being hospitalised again started doing the rounds. But to put all the rumours to rest, the man himself has given a health update on Twitter.

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

The senior was in the capital city for the past few days and was shooting for his next. However, air quality and high pollution levels might have affected his health.

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Delhi after Kapoor senior was admitted to a hospital for his check-up.

Rishi Kapoor was in New York City for almost a year undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. In September 2019, he returned back hale and hearty, accompanied by wife and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.