Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor happy to meet Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia and Anupam Kher in NYC—See pic

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is gearing up to be back to the bay after battling deadly cancer. He is currently in New York City undergoing medication for the same. The thespian has always been active on social media and often shares pictures/videos, keeping his fans in a happy space.

Recently, Rishi and wifey Neetu Kapoor welcomed Bollywood's one of the cutest pairs Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia along with Anupam Kher in NYC. The Kapoors were elated to meet the adorable couple and Anupam Kher. They even shared pictures on social media.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted the picture with a caption: “Thank you @AnupamPKher @Riteishd @geneliad for visiting us. What an inspirational saga Riteish pleas publish it. Love all of you.”

Check out what others shared on social media:

A few days back, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted about completeing 10 long months in NYC. During his stay aborad, the senior actor was visited by several B-Towners including Sonali Bendre, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and Karan Johar.

The Kapoor senior's wife and actress Neetu Kapoor has been by his side through the toughest of times along with children Ranbir and Riddhima, who too remained by their father's side.

Here's wishing Rishi Kapoor a speedy recovery!

 

 

 

Rishi Kapoorrishi kapoor cancerCancerNeetu KapoorRiteish DeshmukhAnupam Kher
