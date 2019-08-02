Rishi Kapoor happy to meet Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia and Anupam Kher in NYC—See pic

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is gearing up to be back to the bay after battling deadly cancer. He is currently in New York City undergoing medication for the same. The thespian has always been active on social media and often shares pictures/videos, keeping his fans in a happy space.

Recently, Rishi and wifey Neetu Kapoor welcomed Bollywood's one of the cutest pairs Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia along with Anupam Kher in NYC. The Kapoors were elated to meet the adorable couple and Anupam Kher. They even shared pictures on social media.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted the picture with a caption: “Thank you @AnupamPKher @Riteishd @geneliad for visiting us. What an inspirational saga Riteish pleas publish it. Love all of you.”

Thank you @AnupamPKher @Riteishd @geneliad for visiting us. What an inspirational saga Riteish pleas publish it. Love all of you pic.twitter.com/mcQ2SLXahM — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 2, 2019

Check out what others shared on social media:

My dearest @geneliad and @Riteishd !! It was so so wonderful to meet you both in NY. You are one of my favourite couples in the film industry. Your stories of strength were so heart touching & inspirational. May God give you & your family all the happiness in the world. Love. pic.twitter.com/Ih8BB4wNsn — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 2, 2019

Dearest @AnupamPKher ji ... Was lovely meeting you after so long .. Loved the book and loved hearing about your work and experiences .. Was a super evening https://t.co/B58zbelvjx — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 2, 2019

.@AnupamPKher sir your book looks amazing - am going to buy my copy & I would want you to sign it for me. Dr Kapoor has taken over the streets of NYC - so proud of you!!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 2, 2019

A few days back, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted about completeing 10 long months in NYC. During his stay aborad, the senior actor was visited by several B-Towners including Sonali Bendre, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and Karan Johar.

The Kapoor senior's wife and actress Neetu Kapoor has been by his side through the toughest of times along with children Ranbir and Riddhima, who too remained by their father's side.

Here's wishing Rishi Kapoor a speedy recovery!