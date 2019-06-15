close

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor has 'recovered well', plans to return to India by August

Rishi Kapoor will return home just in time for his 67th birthday, which falls on September 4.

Rishi Kapoor has &#039;recovered well&#039;, plans to return to India by August
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@chintskap

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is planning to return to India by August, he told Mumbai Mirror from the US, where he is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

“Yes, I am trying to return by August end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100 per cent fit by the time I am back," he told Mumbai Mirror.

Rishi Kapoor will return home just in time for his 67th birthday, which falls on September 4. 

He, along with wife Neetu moved to New York, in September 2018. Before flying out of India, the veteran actor had tweeted that he is "taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment." However, he did not reveal the ailment but urged his well-wishers "not to worry or unnecessarily speculate."

Months later, in May this year, he opened up about the illness and said that he is cancer-free. 

Meanwhile, a source also told Mumbai Mirror that Rishi Kapoor is "100 per cent cancer-free and under doctors' observation." He is enjoying his time in the city and also following the Cricket World Cup.

As of now, the couple has been joined by their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samaira. Their son Ranbir, along with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt, also made frequent visits to the Big Apple.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor have also hosted a stream of visitors at their home -Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra to name a few. 

Tags:
Rishi Kapoorrishi kapoor medical treatmentrishi kapoor neetu Kapoor
