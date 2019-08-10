close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anupam Kher

Rishi Kapoor launches Anupam Kher's autobiography

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has launched actor Anupam Kher's autobiography "Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly" here.

Rishi Kapoor launches Anupam Kher&#039;s autobiography
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu54

New York: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has launched actor Anupam Kher's autobiography "Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly" here.

Kher was thrilled to have his friend Rishi Kapoor release his autobiography as "he is not just a fine actor, but also a symbol of courage and hope in his fight, and recovery from disease," Anupam said about the actor, who is undergoing medical treatment here.

Kher also felt extremely gratified to have his friends from the American show "New Amsterdam" participate in the event.

"That my book got launched in this consulate in New York, through the good offices of (Consulate General of India, New York) Sandeep Chakravorty, is something I could have never dreamt about," said Anupam. "For a smalltown boy from Shimla to making a mark in the Indian film industry and then to come here and be accepted in the City of Dreams only proves the maxim of my life," he added. 

In his career spanning over three decades, Anupam has featured in more than 500 films in several languages. The "Saaransh" actor is also a motivational speaker.

Tags:
Anupam KherAnupam Kher autobiographyRishi KapoorNeetu Kapoor
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt's 'Stranger Things' tease for music video debut

Must Watch

PT5M40S

J&K: NSA Ajit Doval interacts with locals in Anantnag; Here is a ground report