Rishi Kapoor, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in same frame: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares rare pic

Mumbai: On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a rare picture. In the photo, her uncle, late actor Rishi Kapoor, is seen sharing a happy moment with her late father-in-law, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

"Two Tigers," Kareena captioned the images.



Rishi Kapoor is the brother of Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan's father.

Kareena posted the image as a tribute to her uncle Rishi, who passed away on Thursday after battling Leukemia for the past two years.

A day ago, Kareena also posted a cute childhood picture of Rishi and her father Randhir Kapoor and wrote: "The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle."

