Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor 'super charged' after meeting Kapil Dev

New York: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment here, and his actress-wife Neetu Kapoor met iconic cricketer Kapil Dev.

Neetu took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself along with Rishi and Kapil. She said that they are charged up about the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

"Supercharged about the World Cup," she captioned the image.

In April, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor had said the "102 Not Out" actor will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was "cancer-free".

The actor has been receiving a steady stream of his film fraternity friends like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher, who ensure that they meet the couple on their visit to the Big Apple.