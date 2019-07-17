Rishi Kapoor opens up on battling cancer, says it's in 'remission', lost 26 kgs in first four months

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has finally opened up on battling the deadly C word. Last year, the actor announced his brief break from movies on social media, informing his fans that his health needs attention at this point in time.

In days to follow, speculations over his health kept the internet buzzing. The actor and his family members never really talked about the cancer in public.

Now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Rishi Kapoor has talked about how he dealt with it and when he will be back to the bay.

He has been quoted as saying, “On the subject of my health, thanks to the prayers and good wishes of my family, friends and fans, I am perfect now. The cancer is in remission, but I am still under treatment. I have a crucial meeting with the doctors today at 10.45 am, there’s one treatment still left to be done. The problem is not the treatment but the reaction time. There is a six-week gap between one treatment and the next when all you can do is eat, shop, watch movies, live a normal life which I would rather do at home than here in New York. It’s been nine months and 16 days—I know since I have been counting the days—that I have been away. I really miss home.”

He further added that his wife Neetu, children Riddhima, Ranbir, friends and relatives have been showering him with all the love and support. He thanked them for their concern and felt lucky to have some positive people around.

His elder sister Ritu Nanda and niece Natasha have also been a constant support system to the Kapoors.

When asked about deadly cancer and how it changed him, the actor quipped, “Not really, it’s because of the love of those who have dropped by to visit me here. I feel so overjoyed… so wanted… that people have come all the way to New York to show their warmth and express concern over my health. I can now reassure everyone that the cancer is in remission, I just need a few more weeks before I return home. Once in a year or a year-and-a-half I have to come back for check-ups.

When I first came here, everyone was worried about me. The problem was detected when I was shooting in Delhi and was required to dye my hair white. I was told to immediately rush to the Sloan Kettering Hospital. I came here with my hair still dyed white. When word got around that Rishi Kapoor had gone to New York for some kind of medical examination, the rumour spread that I was so unwell that my hair had turned white overnight. To counter this, whenever friends of mine came to see me, they posted pictures so people could see what Rishi Kapoor really looked like. Thankfully, my health started improving, week after week, month after month. I had lost 26 kg as I had no appetite for the first four months. Now, I’ve gained seven-eight kg. I don’t want to look too lean, but I haven’t gone back to my original self either. Thank God for that.”

Rishi Kapoor has some movies and meaty offers awaiting him back home. And the actor is excited to get back to work as soon as possible.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery!