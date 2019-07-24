Rishi Kapoor reveals how Ranbir flew him to NYC post cancer diagnosis

New Delhi: After opening up on battling the deadly disease, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor in a recent interview shared how his family and friends played a key role in providing unconditional support.

In an interview with Times Of India, Rishi Kapoor revealed how he was actually shooting in the capital for a film when his actor-son Ranbir rushed to explain his health condition to the director. The veteran actor told the publication, “There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth-day shoot of a new film when my son and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually.”

The actor maintained that there are good doctors in India and world-class cancer treatment is possible in the country as well.

He said, “Everything is possible today. Don’t lose hope or heart. It’s amazing how advanced medical science is today. I would also like to add that I am not discounting the fact every treatment is possible in India. I was sent here because the oncologists in India said that I must immediately go to Sloan (the medical centre in New York). They wanted me to come here. We also have the best doctors and hospitals in our country. I want people to know this. They don’t have to follow what I did. My dear friend Rakesh Roshan also had a minor hiccup, but he got himself treated in India. He is absolutely fine now. You don’t have to leave your country and come here for treatment.”

Last year, the actor announced his brief break from movies on social media, informing his fans that his health needs attention at this point in time.

Now that he is recovering well, the thespian is gearing up to get back to work and his fans can't be more excited.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery!