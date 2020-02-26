हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor remembers producer Manmohan Desai on his birth anniversary

Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a black and white picture of himself with the `Amar Akbar Anthony` producer.

Rishi Kapoor remembers producer Manmohan Desai on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of late film producer Manmohan Desai, senior actor Rishi Kapoor on Wednesday eulogised him.

Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a black and white picture of himself with the `Amar Akbar Anthony` producer.

"Remembering Manmohan Desai on his birthday today," Kapoor tweeted.

The 67-year-old actor also shared that Desai has worked with all of the Kapoor family.

"He worked with all the Kapoor`s and was very fond of all of us. God Bless!" Kapoor said.

Desai has produced several classic films of the Indian cinema industry including films like `Amar Akbar Anthony`, `Coolie`, `Mard` and `Toofan`.Manmohan Desai`s last flick was Rishi Kapoor and Manisha Koirala-starrer `Anmol`.

He died on March 1, 1994. 

 

